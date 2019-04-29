Game of Thrones meets Westworld in fan-made opening sequence

GillesKontrol/Screenshot by CNET

If you're still reeling from Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell or just trying to avoid spoilers, perhaps a fresh version of the introduction sequence will sooth your traumatised mind.

"Westeros World" recreates Thrones' opening in the style of HBO's other big-budget hit, Westworld, in a homage to title designers Patrick Clair and Raoul Marks.

Belgian designer Gilles Augustijnen spent about eight months putting it together, having been inspired by composer Brandon Chapman's "beautiful mashup" of the two shows' themes, he wrote in the video's description.

He used a bunch of programs -- After Effects, C4D, Photoshop, Illustrator, Substance Painter, ZBrush, Fusion360 and DAZ3D -- to create the slick sequence, which depicts Daenarys with a dragon egg (remember those days?), the Iron Throne and the Night King in place of imagery from Westworld's season 2 intro.

Augustijnen didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.