'Game of Thrones' concert melds powerful music, giant LED screens

If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan, you can probably hum the theme song on cue. But how do you take that score to a live concert venue and keep the emotional core of the show alive?

Enlarge Image Ashley Esqueda/CNET

Composer Ramin Djawadi aims to do just that in the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, a touring audiovisual feast for fans of the show. We got a sneak peek at what attendees can expect, and trust us, it's a hell of a lot more than a simple screen and an orchestra playing along.

The stage is massive, with custom-built LED screens in the center and a trio of tiered, 360-degree screens on each side. Those rings can nest inside each other, or drop down into both pyramid and reverse-pyramid formations, which gives the production a lot of opportunities to change the literal shape of the show as it progresses.

One sequence in particular saw those rings drop to stage level, surrounding the orchestra on one side and creating a large visual of the show's infamous Wall -- giving us the feeling of being at Castle Black during one of the show's biggest battles.

There are relatively unchanged sequences from the show that play out during specific songs; the aforementioned "Watchers on the Wall" battle and the huge fight from last season's "Battle of the Bastards" were definite high points during the concert, as was a painfully beautiful arrangement set to the heart-stopping moments leading up to Cersei's explosive act of revenge on her enemies inside the Sept of Baelor (Djawadi's soloist work was tremendous here, and well worth the price of admission alone -- but I digress).

Custom-created montages and other computer-generated visuals worked into the concert played well, including character arcs for some of the show's most beloved heroes (and villains we love to hate). Watching Arya go from a little girl in Winterfell to a hardened assassin, or Daenerys Targaryen transform from a young wife in an arranged marriage wife to HKIC (that's Head Khaleesi in Charge to those unaware) is powerful stuff, and I loved seeing moments I'd all but forgotten from earlier seasons.

Overall, the preview gets high marks from me for putting on a truly enjoyable performance, and also getting me even more hyped for the show's upcoming seventh season. The 24-stop North American tour starts on February 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and ends on April 2, 2017 in Portland, Oregon.