Game of Thrones' latest death is a tough one to take and everyone is very upset

HBO

Look, we're used to heart-wrenching deaths on Game of Thrones, but this is different. This totally sucks.

What are you doing to us here? Why would you do this?

OK, here's your obligatory spoiler warning.

Can we talk now? OK, let's talk.

They killed a dragon. They killed another goddamn dragon. Rhaegal to be specific. People are upset. Hell, I'm upset. The Night King doing the whole "you're an ice dragon now" to Viserion was pretty bad, but this might actually be worse.

Mainly because of who did the killing.

Here's me thinking this episode would be a celebration #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1BQiCa6aQw — Joeyyy (@_Joseph590) May 6, 2019

Rhaegal died thanks to Euron Greyjoy and Cersei's gigantic dragon crossbow thing -- this is a problem. Euron sucks. Not in a good, "Hi, I'm Joffrey the best villain in TV history kind of way". In a bad, "my character is a bit weird and people don't really like me" kind of way. In wrestling they call this "X-Pac heat".

Anyway, Twitter got real upset about Rhaegon essentially getting murked by Euron's fleet. Rightfully so in my humble opinion.

Rhaegal didn't deserve surviving his ice dragon brother to be killed by bitch ass Euron!!!! #GoT pic.twitter.com/F2XjqDPLeB — MissFit Harley (@MissfitHarley) May 6, 2019

NOOOOOO THAT DID NOT JUST HAPPEN #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Li74D2gUiL — t h o m a s (@RIPeterParker_) May 6, 2019

RIP Rhaegal, you were almost all healed up for battle, you sweet baby you.

RIP Missandei, you were the realest and you had the most poppinest wash-n-go in all the 7 Kingdoms until the very end. pic.twitter.com/MYA6KisIWh — 🐝HTHMSCTHMING🐝 (@_BeNiceOrLeave) May 6, 2019

RIP Rhaegal, you were almost all healed up for battle, you sweet baby you.

RIP Missandei, you were the realest and you had the most poppinest wash-n-go in all the 7 Kingdoms until the very end. pic.twitter.com/MYA6KisIWh — 🐝HTHMSCTHMING🐝 (@_BeNiceOrLeave) May 6, 2019

Me: "Oh, he only got hit by one spear he might be okay..."

*Gets shot in the throat*

**Sinks to the bottom of the ocean**#GameofThrones #Rhaegal pic.twitter.com/uN1tbkEqyk — Dr.Pibb🌶️ (@MichaelDiAcri) May 6, 2019

With Rhaegal kicking the bucket and Jon Snow putting Ghost up for adoption, it was truly a difficult episode for the pets.

Now playing: Watch this: Game of Thrones images too dark? We can help *MILD SPOILERS*...