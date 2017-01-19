Winter isn't coming: John Oliver trolls 'Game of Thrones' fans

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Real funny, John Oliver. Way to get "Game of Thrones" fans all excited for nothing.

A video released Wednesday starts out with menacing shots of sputtering candles and the oh-so-familiar outline of Westeros' Iron Throne. A booming narration mentions "HBO's biggest Sunday night show."

Is it an ad for the new "Game of Thrones" season, coming sometime later this year? Will fans get to see a flash of Tyrion Lannister, or his conniving sister Cersei, or handsome one-handed Jaime?

If that's what you thought, you know nothing, Jon Snow. Instead, the ad was a promo for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," who appears from behind the throne and gets in a small argument with the narrator.

But that's not all: fans of "Silicon Valley" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" also get to see stars of those shows put Oliver in his place.

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" returns to HBO Jan. 12. We're still waiting on that "Game of Thrones" return date.

