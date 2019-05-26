Game of Thrones Last Watch reminded us why we loved the show, despite the ending

HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 finished last week, marking the end of quite possibly the most popular and largest scale television show ever made. In case you've been living under a rock that swallows all sound and light, people were a little disappointed. Just a little.

This week there was no new episode, but there was Last Watch -- a behind-the-scenes documentary that goes into detail on the massive production that was Season 8. It's hardly the complete rewrite some are asking for, but it has gone a ways to softening some of the harsher reactions.

I mean just look at this opening!

This opening was pretty as ngl #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/oyMaVMGcyQ — C. | jon and dany deserved better (@carohuntz) May 27, 2019

And this dog. God bless you behind-the-scenes dog.

Last Watch focused almost exclusively on the work done by the production staff and it was magic for that, but there was an incredible sequence that featured the entire main cast doing a read through of the season and, in some cases, finding out the fate of their characters for the first time. It was amazing.

the casts of GoT finding out how they die is more heartbreaking to watch than watching their characters die on screen #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone #TheLastWatch — Minnel Fatima (@minnelic_acid) May 27, 2019

As you might expect, the whole cast marked out for Arya Stark killing the Night King.

The way Rory Mccann aka The Hound was cheering for Maisie Williams when they found out Arya will be the one to kill the Night King is something else. He's a proud father. — nikolaj coster waldau stan (@maleedus) May 27, 2019

The cast cheering Arya killing the Night King during the table read. Kit Harrington's reaction to learning Jon kills Dany. Emilia Clarke, who had already read the script, nodding in acknowledgment. #GotMeInTheFeels #GameOfThrones #thelastwatch pic.twitter.com/PgK0kloDGb — Madeleine McKendrick (@MGMcKendrick) May 27, 2019

Love how everyone cheered at table read found out Arya killed the Nightking 😆 #GameofThrones The Last Watch documentary — Erica L. 😈 (@erica760606) May 27, 2019

People were genuinely emotional during death scenes, even just on the read through.

Love how actors/actress so suppprtive to one another during the table read when they read someone is killed in the show 😢 #GameofThrones the last watch documentary — Erica L. 😈 (@erica760606) May 27, 2019

The moment when Kit Harrington found out he was the one that kills Daenerys Targaryen was a genuine heartbreaker.

Kit Harington realizing Jon Snow kills Daenerys at the final table read for #GameofThrones is the raw emotion we need more of in 2019 pic.twitter.com/jVRYnKUMxE — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) May 27, 2019

Kit Harington’s reaction when he learns that Jon Snow kills Daenerys during the table-read #GameofThrones #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/ORY84Zjy22 — Malissa Tormey (@MalissaTormey) May 27, 2019

Also we learned that Game of Thrones has a "Head of Snow". Dream job to be honest.

This might have been the coolest shot of the documentary.

omfg the #GameofThrones staff had a Cersei Walk of Shame ornament on their Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/tWzTNwd4vf — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) May 27, 2019

But for the most part, Last Watch was a documentary that absolutely humanised the people who worked extremely hard to make Game of Thrones what it was. Regardless of how the show ended, regardless of your thoughts on that it was a good reminder that actual human beings create things, even TV shows as big as Game of Thrones.

#TheLastWatch is a love letter to the #GameofThrones crew and they deserve every praise we can come up with. — Carla Azevedo (@liagalanodel) May 27, 2019

Watching the cast discover the events of the final season for the first time is so incredible to see. I love this and miss this show terribly :( #GOT #gameofthrones #thelastwatch pic.twitter.com/lOGL7DxBe1 — Jay (@jswarley29) May 27, 2019

Watching #thelastwatch for #GameOfThrones and I’m super impressed on all the preproduction work that was done. The sets are so good , it makes you appreciate the work they did more after watching this — Michael Malo 🥋🥊⚾️🏈🏒 (@Mike_Malo) May 27, 2019

As much as I can complain about the writing, the behind the scenes production throughout the series has been amazing & seeing how it all came together regardless of the writing could actually give me that bittersweet feeling I was searching for last week. #GameOfThrones — Christopher Willis (@JulyObserver) May 27, 2019

Watching that Making Of doc on #gameofthrones ...



All of you whinging twits who just have a hate boner for this season, you have no soul. So much sacrifice went into it. — Lardy Buffalo Socks (@djtraumahawk) May 27, 2019

So that's that I guess. At least until the dozens of Game of Thrones spin offs that are no doubt headed our way.