HBO

Game of Thrones die-hards have known for some time that the world of Westeros' direwolves, dragons and whitewalkers wouldn't return to HBO until 2019.

Thanks to actor Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the show, we can now pin our hopes to April of next year.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]," Williams told UK publication Metro earlier this week.

"That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

As for the resolution to Arya's path, Williams said, that she just wants her character to find peace.

"I would love for Arya to find her true self again and let go of this anger and revenge that's accompanied her on this journey. I'd love for her to be happy."

Five GoT spin-off shows are slated to start in 2020.

It's the wrong "West", we know, but to tide you over, season two of Westworld begins this spring, as soon as April 2018 according to actor Jeffrey Wright.

Via Business Insider