Game of Thrones star drops huge spoiler for upcoming books

Game of Thrones fans already know the two remaining books in George R.R. Martin's series, A Song of Ice and Fire, won't follow the HBO show's plot exactly. But the actor who played Bran Stark revealed in an HBO interview published Wednesday that the show's ending and that of the books just might match.

Isaac Hempstead Wright revealed that he was stunned to learn his character would be sitting on the Iron Throne at the end of the eight-season show. But he also shared that it came from author Martin himself.

"[Show creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] told me there were two things George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king," Hempstead Wright said. "So that's pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George's vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up."

Hempstead Wright said he thought the scene where Tyrion suggests Bran as king was a powerful one.

"It's a long scene, and it was about 10 minutes a take, so we watched Peter (Dinklage) do that speech over and over again -- and it didn't once become boring," Hempstead Wright said. "There were a couple of times I almost forgot my line because I was so completely involved in his storytelling."

But fans who were disappointed in the ending shouldn't write off the entire show, the actor says.

"I don't think it's the ending people need to take away from, it's the overall message of what these characters have done and how they've changed," he said. "You can read into it in all sorts of ways but at the end of the day, what Game of Thrones is so brilliant at is telling really human stories, and you can take away anything you want from it."

Martin has written five books in what's planned to be a seven-book series. He recently vowed to have a completed book six, The Winds of Winter, in hand by summer 2020.