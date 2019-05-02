CNET también está disponible en español.

Game of Thrones images too dark? We can help (The 3:59, Ep. 554)

TV guru David Katzmaier offers insights on the Battle of Winterfell and dark TV viewing.

Now playing: Watch this: Game of Thrones images too dark? We can help *MILD SPOILERS*...
5:13

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • How dark the Battle of Winterfell episode was on Game of Thrones and what it means for your TV. Yeah, we talk about only that for the whole episode.

