The latest season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" is full of blood, swords, death and dragons. But when the cameras aren't rolling, there's a lot of fun too.

Actor Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, shared a video on his Instagram account Thursday with the caption: "When you've had [too] much trailer time... #behindthescenes #got7."

The video shows fellow "Game of Thrones" actor Rory McCann, who plays Sandor Clegane, also called the Hound, in a jovial mood.

McCann plays the ukulele and sings a love song called "Yellow Bird" by The Mills Brothers, while at the doorway of his trailer. Hivju films it and interjects as a rather energetic background singer.

The video is short and sweet, as the two actors chuckle their way through a kind of duet that would never come from the mouths of their characters.

Fingers crossed that the next Instagram video stars Tormund singing "Silly Love Songs" by Wings with Brienne of Tarth.

