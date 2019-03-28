Game of Thrones hid real thrones around the world and all 6 have been found

Screenshot by CNET via HBO/YouTube

Game of Thrones fans have just won HBO's game of marketing.

People from across the world have found all six replicas of the Iron Throne, which HBO hid in the UK, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Canada and finally, the US -- specifically Fort Totten Park, New York, according to Twitter users. It's all to build hype in the lead up to the final season of the show, premiering on April 14, because we definitely weren't hyped enough.

Just like in the show, fans are supposed to vie for those thrones and spread the word of their quest using the hashtag #ForTheThrone on social media. HBO launched a site called For The Throne, where you can pick up clues, including an hourlong 360-degree livestream of each of the thrones in their various locations.

The latest throne, what HBO is calling the Throne of the Crypt, appears to have been found Thursday somewhere in New York's Fort Totten Park, a Civil War memorial on the site of a Union fort.

HBO tweeted a picture of a fan wearing what looks to be a replica of Robert Baratheon's crown, presented by folk dressed in furs worthy of the ex-Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. The prize is bestowed to those who unravel the clues and discover a throne first.

Some of those clues can be found on the Game of Thrones Twitter account. For the throne in Canada, it tweeted: "We stand on guard for thee," which is a line from Canada's national anthem.

The first discovery of a throne is credited to Alex Bowring and Tom Maullin-Sapey from Oxford, England, who tracked down the Throne of the Forest in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, UK, according to The Radio Times. Specifically in Puzzlewood, an ancient woodland located in the forest, which some say inspired J. R. R. Tolkein's forests in Lord of the Rings.

The Throne of Ice was discovered in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday by Kevin and Birgit Sharman, according to The Star Calgary.

A true queen goes anywhere #ForTheThrone, even beyond the Wall. Birgit has staked her claim​. #ThroneofIce https://t.co/G3iIU2Y2Rx pic.twitter.com/AYtvawLdJ3 — HBO Canada (@HBOCanada) March 26, 2019

The other three found thrones appear to be located in Björkliden in Sweden, Castillo De Atienza in Spain and Beberibe, Ceará in Brazil.

Even if you're not the first to find the throne and be presented a crown, you can still have a sit on the legendary throne of King's Landing, made from a thousand swords of the vanquished and forged in dragon fire. Worth it!

However, at time of writing a countdown timer on the site indicates there's only five days left before those thrones go back into hiding.