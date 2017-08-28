A long winter of waiting is in store for "Game of Thrones" fans after the season 7 finale aired Sunday night. But you can while away at least some of that time with HBO's making-of documentary "The Game Revealed." On Monday, HBO released the first of seven episodes covering the just-completed season.

You can watch the 14-minute first episode, which covers the premiere of season 7, for free online. We get some Ed Sheeran action, some fabulous footage of Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) wearing a full-face David Bradley (Walder Frey) mask and lots of good close-up looks at the soldiers in the army of the dead.

"The Game Revealed" helps satiate fans' desire for more "Thrones" content by providing a delightful selection of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. We'll never get tired of seeing the Mother of Dragons and her buddies arriving at Dragonstone with a less-than-epic green-screen background.

According to Deadline, the rest of "The Game Revealed" episodes will go live on following Mondays for HBO subscribers, so you might not want to cancel your HBO Now account just yet.