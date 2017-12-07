CNET también está disponible en español.

'Game of Thrones' returning in 2019, Sansa Stark says

With extra-long episodes planned and "Westworld" returning in 2018, don't book your ticket to Westeros just yet.

Don't get too excited for "Game of Thrones" until 2018 is over, according to information from actress Sophie Turner.

 HBO

"Game of Thrones" fans are used to long waits. (Where's that "Winds of Winter" book?) But now they may have to settle in and wait until 2019 for the HBO hit show's final season.

Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" began filming in October, but HBO has only said it will premiere in 2018 or 2019. The show is such a monster to film, though, that 2019 is probably the better bet. Now, star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, seems to have confirmed that date to Variety.

"Game of Thrones comes out in 2019," Turner told Variety, though she may not have realized she was putting a definite year on a show HBO has been vague about.

But it makes sense that "Thrones" wouldn't ride again until 2019, especially since HBO's other bombshell hit, "Westworld," is returning in spring 2018, a date that star Evan Rachel Wood recently confirmed.

Turner said there are "six or seven" months of filming left, and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said they plan to take a year and a half to make the final season, which has extra-long episodes.

