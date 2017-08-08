'Game of Thrones' hackers demand ransom in latest HBO breach

Enlarge Image HBO/Screenshot from YouTube

The saga continues with the "Game of Thrones" hackers who claimed to have stolen 1.5TB of data from HBO in late July. The hackers, known as "Mr. Smith," shared additional files on Monday, according to a report by The New York Times. They've also reportedly demanded millions in ransom money in exchange for not leaking additional files via a video ransom letter.

An excerpt from the letter, addressed to HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler, apparently demanded "our 6-month salary in bitcoin." HBO Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Jeff Cusson, responded to Wired's request for comment, noting that HBO's "forensic review is ongoing" and that "the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised."

HBO did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.