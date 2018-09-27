Game of Thrones finale will divide fans, star Sophie Turner says

HBO

Game of Thrones fans are either going to love or hate the series finale when it finally comes around in 2019, star Sophie Turner says.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, told IGN "a lot of tears" accompanied the cast's final performance together.

"As an actor it was really satisfying -- I think for everyone, everyone's storylines -- to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us," Turner said. "Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans?"

Viewers may be divided on how things end.

"I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon," she said. "I think it will be really interesting to see people's reactions."

But at least Turner's own character, who's been tormented throughout the series, seems to finally have landed in a better place. She said that in the final season, Sansa "takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for … I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show."

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to air sometime around June or July of 2019.