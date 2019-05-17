CNET también está disponible en español.

Game of Thrones finale streaming May 19 on HBO Now

The controversial season wraps up. Will the end satisfy the audience?

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-5-daenerys-damanged-1

Daenerys Sunburn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, Shivakamini Somakandarkram, the Unburnt, Queen of the Burgers and the First Cheese, Chaser of the Wheat Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons.

 HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE Money in the Bank is airing live on the WWE Network this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Watch as Becky "2 Belts" Lynch defends her two championships in two matches. Yes, the show is on at the same time as Game of Thrones, but the event will be available on demand on WWE's streaming service. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Game of Barry

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

