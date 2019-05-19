As the world prepared to say goodbye to Game of Thrones Sunday, cast members bid their own touching farewells to the characters and show that have become such inextricable parts of their lives over the past eight years.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, shared emotional thoughts on Instagram alongside a photo of her with castmates in costume.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," she wrote. "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart."

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, also shared a cast photo on Instagram, writing, "Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me."

John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

John Bradley, who plays lovable Samwell Tarly, posted a photo of himself holding his very first rehearsal and prep schedule, dated July 19, 2010 for the first week of the first season.

"Back then we couldn't have known the journey we'd go on together. I wouldn't swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything."

Fans responded to the cast members with similar expressions of gratitude.

Wrote one Instagram user to Bradley. "We fans will miss ALL of you! What an adventure we've had discovering all of you and your journey!"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Earlier in the week, following the bloody, controversial penultimate episode The Bells, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, paid special tribute to Lena Headey, who plays his evil sister/lover Cersei Lannister. "The best, sweetest, most wonderful sister from another mother," he wrote. "That was a fun decade."

For us too, Jaime and Cersei. For us too.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Last August, after shooting wrapped for Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark, she said she "bawled." "I grew up with these people," she told BBC Radio 1. "It's like cutting an arm off."

Williams posted a cryptic farewell photo to Instagram in early July showing a pair of white shoes stained with fake blood.

