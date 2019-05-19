CNET también está disponible en español.

Game of Thrones stars say goodbye to their characters: 'I grew up with you'

"This woman has taken up the whole of my heart," Emilia Clarke says of Daenerys, while Sophie Turner writes of Sansa: "Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love."

Helen Sloan/HBO

As the world prepared to say goodbye to Game of Thrones with Sunday's finale, cast members bid their own farewells to the characters and show that have become such inextricable parts of their lives over the past eight years.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, shared emotional thoughts on Instagram alongside a photo of her with castmates in costume.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," she wrote. "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart."

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, also shared a cast photo on Instagram, writing, "Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on ... at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me."

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

John Bradley, who plays lovable Samwell Tarly, posted a photo of himself holding his very first rehearsal and prep schedule, dated July 19, 2010, for the first week of the first season.

"Back then we couldn't have known the journey we'd go on together," Bradley wrote. "I wouldn't swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything."

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋

Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) 

"GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A six-year adventure weekend," Jacob Anderson, the actor who plays Grew Worm, posted on Instagram Sunday. "Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I'm proud of you. I'll miss you bud." 

1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) 

Earlier in the week, following the bloody, controversial penultimate episode The Bells, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, paid special tribute to Lena Headey, who plays his evil sister and lover Cersei Lannister. "The best, sweetest, most wonderful sister from another mother," he wrote. "That was a fun decade."

For us too, Jaime and Cersei. For us too.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) 

Last August, after shooting wrapped for Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark, she said she "bawled." "I grew up with these people," she told BBC Radio 1. "It's like cutting an arm off." 

On Sunday, the day it all ended, fans generally responded to the cast members with praise and gratitude.  

Wrote one Instagram user to Bradley: "We fans will miss ALL of you! What an adventure we've had discovering all of you and your journey!" Wrote another to Turner: "You are our true queen! Congrats on all the work you have put in over the years."

But fans also took the opportunity to share with the actors their disappointment in the ending

Wrote one fan to Anderson: "Amazing seeing you on the show, but I honesty didn't like the finale." 

Originally published at 5:40 p.m. May 19 and will updated as cast members post more goodbyes. 

