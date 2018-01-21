'Game of Thrones' is halfway through filming final season

The final season of "Game of Thrones" is halfway through filming, star Peter Dinklage revealed at Variety's Sundance Film Festival studio on Saturday.

And the actor, who plays Tyrion Lannister in HBO's fantasy hit show, thinks it's good that the series isn't overstaying its welcome.

"It's time," Dinklage said. "Storywise, not just for all our lives. It's the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing."

It doesn't really matter when filming finishes, as fans won't get to see the final season before 2019. But they can take some comfort in the fact that the final episodes reportedly are as long as feature films.

"It's the final season, and it's a long one so we're taking our time," Dinklage said.