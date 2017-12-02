CNET también está disponible en español.

'Game of Thrones' actor says show's ending will be 'greatest thing'

The long wait for HBO's hit to return will be worth it. And if you can't believe the actor who played Khal Drogo, who can you believe?

Jason Momoa (shown with Emilia Clarke) may not be on "Game of Thrones" anymore, but he's still a fan.

It's still a long wait until "Game of Thrones" returns for its eighth and final season in 2018 or 2019. But Jason Momoa, who so memorably played Khal Drogo on the show, says the wait will be worth it.

Momoa recently visited the show's set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and raved about what he saw of the final season.

"It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV," Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. "It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f— up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, 'Damn, I didn't want to know that!"

Momoa wouldn't reveal the spoilers that he didn't want to know, but they don't involve Drogo's return, despite fans' hopes.

"You just want to see your friends," he said of his set visit. "And you end up (making) headlines going, 'Drogo's back!' and I'm like, 'He's dead! He can't come back, it wouldn't work.'"

