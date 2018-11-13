Game of Thrones will kick off its eighth and final season in April 2019, it announced Tuesday.
The date was revealed by the official Twitter handle, with a trailer showing some of the biggest moments from the show's first seven seasons.
"Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone," it wrote.
Check out our guide to everything we know about the final season.
Discuss: Game of Thrones' final season begins April 2019
