Game of Thrones' final season begins April 2019

Next April will be dark and full of terrors.

game-of-thrones-s7e6-3

The Night King will march on Westeros in April.

 HBO

Game of Thrones will kick off its eighth and final season in April 2019, it announced Tuesday.

The date was revealed by the official Twitter handle, with a trailer showing some of the biggest moments from the show's first seven seasons.

"Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone," it wrote.

Check out our guide to everything we know about the final season.

