A box-set of all eight seasons of Game of Thrones is available to preorder in 4K Blu-ray. Individual seasons of the hit HBO series have been available in 4K for some time, but now you can get the entire collection at once.
The Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection is a 33-disc set covering all 73 episodes of the series. You will also get 15 hours of bonus special features. The collection is available for preorder at Amazon for $255. An exclusive collector's edition of the set, called the steelbook, can be preordered at Best Buy for $240.
The boxset is expected to be released later this year. If you can't wait to get your Game of Thrones fix, a standard Blu-ray version of the collection is available at both Amazon and Best Buy for $195. The series can also be watched on HBO Max, which costs $15 a month.
Game of Thrones fans can now preorder the complete 4K box set
