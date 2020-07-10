CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ready Player One sequel Meet the new Batwoman NASA astronaut captures view of comet Facebook civil rights audit Halo 3 on PC release date AMD Ryzen 3000XT series
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Game of Thrones fans can now preorder the complete 4K box set

Winter is coming ... in 4K.

Listen
- 00:49
screen-shot-2020-07-10-at-8-59-14-am.png

Ned Stark's final moments in season 1.

 HBO

A box-set of all eight seasons of Game of Thrones is available to preorder in 4K Blu-ray. Individual seasons of the hit HBO series have been available in 4K for some time, but now you can get the entire collection at once. 

The Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection is a 33-disc set covering all 73 episodes of the series. You will also get 15 hours of bonus special features. The collection is available for preorder at Amazon for $255. An exclusive collector's edition of the set, called the steelbook, can be preordered at Best Buy for $240. 

See at Amazon
See at Best Buy

The boxset is expected to be released later this year. If you can't wait to get your Game of Thrones fix, a standard Blu-ray version of the collection is available at both Amazon and Best Buy for $195. The series can also be watched on HBO Max, which costs $15 a month. 

See also

20 things we're dying to see in the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

See all photos