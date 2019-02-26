Game of Thrones fans are dying for a season 8 trailer

Enlarge Image Helen Sloane/HBO

We could hear it, like dragon wings pounding the air. It was time. First we hoped the Super Bowl would bring the trailer. Then Oscars night came and went. Now it's Feb. 26 and there's still no real trailer for the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones. Fans of ice and fire aren't taking this well.

Game of Thrones returns for season 8 on April 14, which is why fans are getting antsy. It's so close.

One Twitter use compared the number of trailers we get for Marvel products with those we get for Game of Thrones. There's a bit of a disparity.

marvel: releases 2937456 trailers and teasers to promote its movies



game of thrones: *crickets* — ' (@hoziiers) February 26, 2019

HBO dropped a few brief glimpses at season 8 in a teaser for multiple shows on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. "Twitter is literally going nuts over 3 seconds of new Arya content. Imagine if you dropped the whole trailer, HBO," one fan tweeted, saying what's on all of our minds.

#GameOfThrones⁠ ⁠ Twitter is literally going nuts over 3 seconds of new Arya content IMAGINE IF YOU DROPPED THE WHOLE TRAILER @HBO HURRY UP ALREADY pic.twitter.com/VZcDmwc7UZ — Preme (@SupremeBanners) February 24, 2019

Twitter user Gotmemesworld meme-ified our plight by highlighting the meager teases we've gotten so far. It also reminds us of the collective sigh of exacerbation we all spewed when HBO and Bud Light dropped a weird Super Bowl commercial featuring a beer knight and no real season 8 information.

Some people are still trying to predict when the trailer will arrive, despite our previous failures for the Super Bowl and Oscars.

Film and TV editor Emmy Griffiths crunched the numbers and thinks we'll get the trailer before the end of this week. "I have no means been obsessively checking old correlations between GoT trailers and premiere dates to reach this conclusion," she jokes.

i reckon we'll be getting the new game of thrones season 8 trailer before the end of the week. i have no means been obsessively checking old correlations between got trailers and premiere dates to reach this conclusion dw pic.twitter.com/nQTsZzPRKD — Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) February 25, 2019

The marketing tie-ins have been swarming us like the White Walkers' army of the dead. Besides Bud Light, we just learned cookie-maker Oreo will offer up some Game of Thrones-themed sweets. Oreo tweeted, "Cookies are coming."

The official Game of Thrones account responded with "House Oreo." Now that sounds like a house worth belonging to.

HBO could get away with never releasing a trailer for the final season. Nobody is going to boycott the show because they didn't get enough advance footage of angry dragons, frozen dead people and sword fights.

So pour yourself a Bud Light and twist open an Oreo while you wait. HBO must be sending the trailer out by raven and it got lost somewhere over Westeros.