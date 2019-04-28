Game of Thrones: Every character who died in the Battle of Winterfell

HBO

Not that it needs to be said, but, Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers below.

In a show that's come to define epic fantasy, the Battle of Winterfell promised to be the most epic battle yet. It's the battle the show has been building up to since 2011.

And if you've watched much of Game of Thrones, you know that meant people you loved were going to die. Below is every character who died during the 90ish-minute, incredibly dark episode in order, plus fan reactions to those deaths.

Eddison Tollett

A recurring character of the show since the very first season, Eddison "Edd" Tollett was a brother of the Night's Watch and then, since season 6, the Lord Commander of Castle Black. Edd was the first character to die in the episode. He saved Samwell Tarly, but then was promptly stabbed in the back. He was briefly revived later in the episode by the Night King.

Knew Edd was going to die after saving Samwell 😭 — mega maku (@findinbalance) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont

Lyanna Mormont, one of the best side characters in Game of Thrones, met her end at the Battle of Winterfell. She was crushed to death by a giant White Walker. She went out in characteristic style, though, stabbing the giant in the eye and taking him down with her.

Twitter was especially upset about this one -- as of this writing, over 101,000 tweets in her name have racked up -- as we all should be.

R.I.P. Lady Marmont. Smallest on the field took a giant to the gates of Hell with her #BattleOfWinterfell — Emanuel Dixson (@TheHeroes_HERO) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont — Take a bow. The baddest. Fought like the warrior that she is. 👋🙏 #GameofThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/p3iKsDpYn4 — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) April 29, 2019

You were quite the little savage. RIP giant slayer.



Lets never forget Lady Lyanna.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/B4kjNeJ0gu — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) April 29, 2019

Beric Dondarrion



First appearing in season 1 to serve Ned Stark when Stark was hand of the king, Beric Dondarrian died protecting another Stark. After Arya lost her weapons and was fleeing from the undead, she got aid from Beric and The Hound. Arya and The Hound were able to escape thanks to Beric shielding them from wights, but he was fatally injured in the process.

Later in the episode we see his sacrifice was not in vain.

The real hero of the episode is beric bc without that man arya doesnt make it to the night king. pic.twitter.com/Co1HQhf0y1 — Rick Sanchez (@Demon_Henry22) April 29, 2019

Damn Beric. Came back so many times for the purpose of saving Arya. We will miss you. #DemThrones #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/mSB6HYt6Jx — Lexi Welch (@lexiskywalker) April 29, 2019

Theon Greyjoy

"Gods help you, Theon Greyjoy. Now you are truly lost." Those were Sir Rodrik's last words before Theon, after betraying the Starks and taking Winterfell, executed him. In this episode, Theon's redemption arc was complete. He valiantly protected Bran from the undead, taking out scores of them.

"You're a good man," Bran told him. Those were the last words Theon would hear, though. He lunged at the Night King in dramatic bullet time and was swiftly killed.

When Theon was running in slow motion #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/5AxtTSGCtw — Kev (@Crusty_Talbs) April 29, 2019

THEON GREYJOY WAS A GOOD MAN SAY IT WITH ME #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fi7GLGqiN9 — very niche (@cykebitch) April 29, 2019

this was the moment that theon really proved he was a stark after all this time #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ANnuwofY3x — osha (@oshawildling) April 29, 2019

Yes, Arya was the clear MVP of the night but my man Theon deserves some praise too. Held down the fort like a man and took his chances w the night king. Rip Theon, you were a good man 👏 pic.twitter.com/tcRg2hcKLj — Jackson Mauro (@JacksonMauro9) April 29, 2019

The Night King

What goes around comes around. As The Night King descended upon Bran Stark, and the battle seemed lost, Arya leapt out of nowhere, lunging at the Night King. The Night King caught her by the neck. She dropped her dagger but caught it with her other hand, and plunged it into the Night King.

Winterfell. Saved. Arya Stark, the GOAT.

Me when I thought Arya was gonna die vs Me when I saw the Night King get killed pic.twitter.com/FOuif9FBrc — OLUWA ARYA STARK🌊 (@TheM1Show) April 29, 2019

the night king when he had arya in a chokehold #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/X0CYwH96eF — lauren (@sansastcrk) April 29, 2019

Ser Jorah Mormont

The final moments of the battle saw Daenerys stranded outside Winterfell without her dragon. A crowd of wights encircled her, but she was saved by Ser Jorah Mormont. The two fought side by side, but Ser Joran would not survive. At least he died doing what he loved: Protecting his Khaleesi.

Dany was so lucky to have him by her side. RIP Jorah, we'll remember you. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1fR4vvaVR5 — A girl has no name 🗡 (@sadmelancholia) April 29, 2019

#gameofthrones and to sir Jorah Mormont, the most loyal friend that anyone could ask for. pic.twitter.com/Te3w9pyyic — Deanna 💛🖤 (@Wandering_Wizrd) April 29, 2019

Lady Melisandre

The episode opened with the return of Lady Melisandre, who set the Dothraki's blades alight (which, as it turned out, did no good). Confronted by Ser Davos Seaworth, she told him not to bother to make good on Jon Snow's promise to execute her if she ever stepped foot in Winterfell again. The Red Woman then predicted she'd be dead by morning anyway. Lady Melisandre made good on her promise.

She served in the battle by setting a defensive flame around Winterfell's gates and channelling Syrio Forel to council Arya ("what do we say to the God of death?"). After the battle was won, she took off her necklace, reverting her to her true age. The episode ended with her falling.

Melisandre: What do we say to the death?

Arya: NOT TODAY#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/f61L5YxLCj — Pechugas Larú 💚 (@camiparrii) April 29, 2019

Now that the long night is over, the long wait until episode 4 begins.