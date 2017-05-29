See every major 'Game of Thrones' death drawn out by hand

Fair warning: plenty of spoilers in this video covering the complete run of "Game of Thrones."

You like "Game of Thrones," but you can't handle all the bloodshed. Well, have I got the video for you! Now you can witness every major character death without the graphic, realistic violence. Austrian artist HansoArt created a video of drawings showing the demise of everyone from Ned Stark to whiny Joffrey Baratheon.

The string of deaths takes place in a spiral-bound notebook featuring portraits of each person. The video, published on Sunday, is done in one single take and shows the artist depicting the many farewells using paint to carry out the foul deeds. It kicks off with that jerk Viserys Targaryen (Daenerys Targaryen's brother) getting a face full of gold paint.

You will probably end up bobbing your head to the groovy techno remix version of the "Game of Thrones" theme.

The whole video is a clever display of interactive art. It's also a great way to refresh your memory on some major events from the series before the next season arrives in July.