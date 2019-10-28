Game of Thrones writers are no longer working on a Star Wars trilogy

Art Streiber/HBO

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the writers behind the Game of Thrones TV adaptation have reportedly left their upcoming Star Wars trilogy project, citing a busy schedule.

"[T]here are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," said Benioff and Weiss, in a statement sent to Hollywood Reporter.

Benioff and Weiss recently signed a huge multiyear deal with Netflix.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said she hoped to "include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars."

Benioff and Weiss were first reported as getting involved in the Star Wars universe back in February 2018. But not everyone was happy with that decision, after what many believed was a lacklustre final season for Game of Thrones.

It's been a big couple of weeks for Star Wars, with the release of the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian. The Benioff and Weiss trilogy may be no more, but there will be no shortage of Star Wars content over the next few years.