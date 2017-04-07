New 'Game of Thrones' looks revealed in HBO video

Face it, fans, we'll take what we can get at this point -- it's a long way till July. Good to see the old gang again.

HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" won't return until July 16, so fans are desperate for any tidbits available. And here's a batch of them.

HBO released three promo videos on Friday poking fun at the staticky little "ahhh" noise that precedes the network's shows. Characters from "Girls," "Veep," "Westworld" and other shows turn up to try out the sound, and the "Game of Thrones" cast must not have been very busy that day, because a ton of them appear.

The best of the three videos is the above one featuring John Oliver. It features a virtually uninterrupted run of "Thrones" cast members showing off costumes and looks we haven't always seen before.

Here are five favorites:

Jaime Lannister, freaking out at his own disturbing gold hand.

jaimelannistergoldhand.jpgEnlarge Image

You've gotta hand it to Jaime Lannister.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Arya Stark, with a look so fierce you don't want to be on her list.

aryasword.jpgEnlarge Image

Do not get in Arya's way.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Tyrion, because if Tyrion isn't your favorite character we need to have words.

tyrion.jpgEnlarge Image

Tyrion wearing his Hand of the Queen pin.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Jon Snow, because Winter is Coming.

jonsnow.jpgEnlarge Image

The true King in the North? Fur real.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

And Cersei Lannister, looking awfully happy considering the fates of her children.

cerseihbopromo.jpgEnlarge Image

Queen Cersei may not be on that Iron Throne for long.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Watch the video to glimpse the other "Thrones" mainstays, including Sansa, Bran, Daenerys, Brienne of Tarth and a certain much-missed door-holder.

