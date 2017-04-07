New 'Game of Thrones' looks revealed in HBO video

HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" won't return until July 16, so fans are desperate for any tidbits available. And here's a batch of them.

HBO released three promo videos on Friday poking fun at the staticky little "ahhh" noise that precedes the network's shows. Characters from "Girls," "Veep," "Westworld" and other shows turn up to try out the sound, and the "Game of Thrones" cast must not have been very busy that day, because a ton of them appear.

The best of the three videos is the above one featuring John Oliver. It features a virtually uninterrupted run of "Thrones" cast members showing off costumes and looks we haven't always seen before.

Here are five favorites:

Jaime Lannister, freaking out at his own disturbing gold hand.

Arya Stark, with a look so fierce you don't want to be on her list.

Tyrion, because if Tyrion isn't your favorite character we need to have words.

Jon Snow, because Winter is Coming.

And Cersei Lannister, looking awfully happy considering the fates of her children.

Watch the video to glimpse the other "Thrones" mainstays, including Sansa, Bran, Daenerys, Brienne of Tarth and a certain much-missed door-holder.

