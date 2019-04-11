Game of Thrones comes roaring back

Screenshot by CNET via HBO/YouTube

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: The new Hellboy movie is out (check out our review here). If you want to catch the original movies online, you're in luck. The 2004 edition of Hellboy is up at Netflix. Hellboy II: The Golden Army can be found on Hulu.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Thrones, Bear Grylls and more coming up Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in April 2019

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)