What 'Game of Thrones' characters should really look like

Very mild spoilers ahead: The "Game of Thrones" television series has seared the appearances of characters like Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen into the popular mind. The show's adaptation of their looks sometimes varies wildly from how they are described in the book series. WhatCulture dove in to compare the HBO visages to the originals in a fascinating video posted on Tuesday.

WhatCulture liberally quotes character descriptions from the books. If you haven't read them in awhile, then it's a fascinating reminder of how much the show sometimes diverges from George R.R. Martin's writing. Arya Stark, for example, is said to have a horse face, which is pretty far off from the facial features of actress Maisie Williams.

One of the most extreme examples involves Tyrion Lannister. Actor Peter Dinklage cuts a handsome figure in the role, but the book paints him in a distinctly unflattering light with a jutting forehead, patchy hair and mismatched eyes. He also lost most of his nose during the course of books, but it remains intact on TV.

Not all of the television show characters stray so far away from Martin's passages. Eddard Stark, Jon Snow, Samwell Tarly and Hodor are pretty much spot-on. Daenerys Targaryen is also fairly accurate, minus the purple eyes.

The video visits all the major characters, so your favorite is probably covered in there somewhere. "Game of Thrones" returns to HBO for its seventh season this summer.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.