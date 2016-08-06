Happy birthday, 'Game of Thrones'!

It's been 20 years since "A Game of Thrones" was released. In August 1996, a very different Clinton was president of the US, "Macarena" and "Wannabe" were at the top of the charts, and NASA announced the discovery of evidence of primitive life on Mars contained within a meteorite.

"A Game of Thrones" was not George R. R. Martin's first book. By the time it was published, Martin was already a three-time Hugo Award winner (once each for best novella, novelette and short story), an established novelist, and a screenwriter (including writing episodes for the 1985 revival of "The Twilight Zone").

Now, five books and seven HBO seasons later, we all know there's a lot more going on in Westeros and Essos than most people realize. The official universe (or "canon," as it's called) of "A Song of Ice and Fire" books (commonly referred to as ASOIAF) includes everything written within the main books, plus quite a few prequels, some excerpts and a couple of history and art books -- plus the prerelease "Winds of Winter" chapters and the graphic novels based on the main book series.

Phew. It's a lot for anyone to keep track of.

GRRM has been busy over the years. In between writing the ASOIAF series, he's published other books, edited multiple sci-fi and fantasy anthologies, made numerous appearances at conferences and been quite involved with the HBO show.

On this birthday, to ease both our pain at still not having any idea when book 6 will arrive and those now-extended "Game of Thrones" withdrawals, here is nearly every major work in the canon, plus some related to the TV show only. They're broken down by book canon, show-related and some non-canon works that are just fun to check out. They're not in any order, nor am I trying to say that you should read them in this order. I'm just trying to give you the keys to the kingdom.

Book canon

Writings by GRRM

Written with the involvement of GRRM

"The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones." Released in 2014, this history book is filled with fun facts, interesting tidbits and things you never thought you wanted (or needed) to know.

This is actually a collection of 12 poster-sized maps. In the same vein as the history book, it features depictions of cities and places not discussed in the books as of yet. It has been stressed that the maps herein do not to represent the entire world and are not intended to be perfect, instead they are more like depictions of the Maester-known world. "A Game of Thrones" graphic novels. Four graphic novel volumes, each of which consists of six comics, adapting the story of the first book in the series. They offer no new information, but feature a preface by GRRM, as well as commentary from his longtime editor, Anne Groell.

Published order of canon stories Title Release Date A Game of Thrones (ASOIAF Book 1) Aug. 1996 The Hedge Knight (Dunk & Egg story 1) Aug. 1998 A Clash of Kings (ASOIAF Book 2) Nov. 1998 A Storm of Swords (ASOIAF Book 3) Aug. 2000 The Sworn Sword (Dunk & Egg story 2) Sept. 2003 A Feast for Crows (ASOIAF Book 4) Oct. 2005 The Mystery Knight (Dunk & Egg story 3) March 2010 A Dance with Dragons (ASOIAF Book 5) July 2011 The Princess and the Queen (Targaryen prequel) Dec. 2013 The Rogue Prince, or, the King's Brother (Targaryen prequel) June 2014 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Dunk & Egg compilation) Oct. 2015 The Winds of Winter (ASOIAF Book 6) ????!?

Like I said in the beginning, there's a a lot out there to (attempt to) satisfy you until either "Winds of Winter" is released or "Game of Thrones" returns for its final seasons. How will you pass the next year+ of waiting??

Editors' Note: This post was originally published June 20, 2015, and is regularly updated.