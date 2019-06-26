Game of Thrones Blu-ray box set lets you hate-watch season 8 all over again

Enlarge Image HBO screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Get ready to binge all over again. HBO announced an epic Game of Thrones box set on Wednesday that will push the limits of your eyeballs and your pocketbook. The $250 Complete Collection comes out on Dec. 3 on Blu-ray.

Enlarge Image HBO

The collection includes all eight seasons of the show (even that one you didn't like), plus new deleted and extended scenes, animated history and lore pieces, behind-the-scenes footage, The Last Watch documentary and audio commentaries.

The box set comes in a wooden shadow box with interior layers illustrated by Robert Ball, the artist behind the Beautiful Death series of images dedicated to the show's departed characters. You can dive into the design in this HBO video. Note the Hand of the King pin that holds the box together.

HBO teased some of the footage from a Conan O'Brien-hosted cast reunion special that's part of the set. The clip shows the cast's reactions to seeing their younger selves back when the series first started.

The set logs a runtime of about 75 hours, not including extra features. HBO will also release separate sets of season 8 on DVD, Blu-ray and in 4K formats on Dec. 3. Fans who don't want to shell out for the fancy box set will still be able to get the complete series on DVD/Blu-ray without the collectible packaging.

If you loved Game of Thrones, the Complete Collection wants you to relive every single moment. Or you can skip season 8. Whatever.

Originally published June 26, 12:16 p.m. PT.