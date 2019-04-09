Game of Thrones bingeing on Hulu spikes ahead of Season 8 premiere

HBO

In preparation for the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, fans have been binge-watching old episodes. Hulu on Tuesday joined the fight for the iron throne by revealing its viewership numbers ahead of the show's Season 8 premiere on April 14.

Game of Thrones views have climbed 40% since Hulu launched its Binge the Throne Sweepstakes on Feb. 15, according to a release. Last month, Hulu saw the largest number of viewers streaming the show to date.

Read more: Game of Thrones season 8: When it starts, schedule and how to stream HBO without cable

Hulu also said one Game of Thrones superfan binged all 67 episodes in six days, about 11 episodes per day. To watch the whole show nonstop would take two days, 15 hours and 30 minutes, Hulu said. The streaming service says that the audience is almost evenly divided at 48% women and 52% men.

Hulu has also released six curated collections from the show, including deaths that wrecked us, epic speeches and intense battles. The most-watched duel is Arya versus Brienne, Hulu said.

Read more: Best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters

Now playing: Watch this: Cool Game of Thrones merchandise