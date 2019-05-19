Game of Thrones betting odds: Who will survive episode 6?

HBO

Watching your favorite (or most hated) Game of Thrones characters die tragically on the series could end up being financially advantageous, if you better understand the odds of their survival.

If you want to try your luck betting on your favorite character surviving and ruling in the final episode of Game of Thrones, Sports Insider has a few tips.

With episode 3 of season 8 labeled by Sports Insider as the biggest single betting event in history for a scripted TV program, the finale on Sunday might be even bigger.

Sports Insider

According to Sports Insider, the odds are good that Bran Stark (odds at -350) will rule the seven kingdoms at the end of the series, but Sansa Stark (+450), Jon Snow (+750) and Tyrion Lannister (+750) follow close behind.

If you want to bet on who kills Daenerys Targaryen, there are odds for that too. Jon Snow is favored (at -300) to do the deed, as well Arya Stark (at +450). But the odds that Daenerys actually survives are at +750.

Sports Insider

Other betting odds include how many Starks will die, whether the Iron Throne will be destroyed and if Tyrion Lannister will drink wine in the final episode.

And yes, there are even odds on whether fans will see another Starbucks coffee cup in a background shot: yes at +2,500 and no at -5,000.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on HBO on May 19.