'Game of Thrones' and Bud Light, a natural pairing

The minute brands witness a cult TV show, they chase after it in hope of bathing in its light.

Some prefer not to dillydally. In Bud Light's case, it's decided to "dilly-dilly."

In a new ad, perfectly timed to coincide with the "Game of Thrones" series finale this Sunday, the beer manufacturer offers a perfectly natural setting for its product.

After all, fine families of "Game of Thrones" had been blessed with Budweiser's finest, lightest concoction, they would surely have valued it above their own heavy-handed mead.

Here we have a banquet, in which guests bring their offerings to the high table.

You'll be stunned into the Land of Soporifica when I tell you that the most respected offering seems to be bottles of Bud Light.

The very British but made-up catchphrase of approval at such a wondrous gift? "Dilly-dilly," which acts a medieval version of "cheers."

And then some well-meaning cove comes along with his offering of "a spiced honey-mead wine that I have really been into lately."

This isn't well-received. It receives no "dilly-dilly."

Instead, this guest is then led away, so that he might enjoy unbounded suffering while the rest of the guests eat their dinner and drink their fine beer.

You of innate wisdom and nose for the commercial will have noted that this is a thinly-veiled attempt to turn human beings away from wine and toward Bud Light.

Can persuasion really be so simple?

On "Game of Thrones," persuasion is sometimes forsaken in favor of, well, brutality.

However, in our slightly more civilized world, getting human beings to come over to your side might be a little harder than just offering a catchphrase and referencing a TV show that many of them like.

