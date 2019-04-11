Game of Thrones: AI predicts who lives and dies

HBO

In 2016, before the sixth season of Game of Thrones aired, an artificial intelligence (AI) application created by students from the Technical University of Munich predicted Jon Snow should live and Tommen Baratheon would die.

Now, as the world prepares for the final season's premiere on Sunday, the team is back at it. The students created an algorithm to crunch mass Game of Thrones data to predict who will live and die in the final season. You'll find all of their predictions here.

Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Varys, Samwell Tarly and Jaimie Lannister are dubbed the most likely to survive. Bronn, with a 93% likelihood, has been deemed most probable to die, followed by Gregor Clegane (The Mountain), Sansa Stark, Bran Stark and Sandor Clegane (The Hound).

The students' algorithm analyzed data of over 2,000 characters, using information from Game of Thrones Wiki and The Wiki of Fire and Ice. (Yes, Game of Thrones has two major Wikipedia sites of its own, not including several Wikipedia pages.) House, marriage history, gender and character significance are among the deciding factors.

Back in 2016, before the sixth season began, a similar application by students from the same university predicted Tommen Baratheon, Stannis Baratheon, Daenerys, Davos Seaworth and Petyr Baelish would all perish. Three out of five (so far) isn't bad. It also cast a suspicious eye on Jon Snow's death at the end of season five, reasoning that such an event was statistically improbable. We all know how that turned out.

The games begin again, for the last time, this Sunday as the final season of Game of Thrones airs on HBO.