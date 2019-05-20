Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams’ app reportedly raises $2.5m in funding

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty

The app created by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and film producer Dom Santry has raised $2.5 million in seed funding and hit the 100,000 user milestone, it has been reported.

Daisie is a social networking style app-based community designed to "make it easier and better" for people to enter the creative industry and collaborate on projects, according to Williams and Santry.

"Daisie is … providing creators with everything they need to make their ideas happen," the website's About page says. "Nurturing fresh visions, incredible collaborations, total creativity and a diverse and positive community."

Its categories include film, music, fashion, photography, art, literature, design, makeup, digital, gaming, and stage.

According to the report by TechCrunch on Monday, Daisie's funding round was led by Founder's Fund, which kicked in $1.5 million. In total, TechCrunch said Daisie has now raised around $3 million.

Its 100,000 users are mainly located in London, according to the report.

Daisie was officially launched earlier this month, on May 8, after being released in private beta back in August 2018. Within 24 hours, 35,000 creators had signed up for early access.

It is available on iOS and desktop.

Daisie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.