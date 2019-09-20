Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean is done dying

HBO

Sean Bean is tired of dying. The actor has been killed off on screen in seemingly every possible way, from getting beheaded (Game of Thrones) to being stampeded over a cliff by cows (The Field). He was also buried alive (Don't Say a Word) and torn apart by horses (Black Death).

Bean told Britain's Sun newspaper in a recent interview that he's actually rejected roles where his character dies.

"I've turned down stuff," Bean told the newspaper. "I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it.' I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable."

Bean told RadioTimes his favorite death came when he played Boromir in the first Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings movie, The Fellowship of the Ring.

"I thought his death was very heroic and triumphant and poignant. It had pathos," Bean said. "...And it was great to try and fight back -- he went on forever. I was very happy with that. Better than a quick death."

Bean next will appear in the upcoming BBC1 war drama World On Fire. Spoiler: His character doesn't die. "I survive in World On Fire," he told the Sun. "I'm at home in Manchester and I'm safe."