Game faster with an Nvidia GTX 1060-equipped Dell laptop for $880

Hey Cheepies, Rick is on vacation for the next few days, but he'll be back in this space very soon. In the meantime, the rest of the CNET crew will be doing our best to fill his shoes, focusing on the best deals we can find in the run-up to the Independence Day holiday.

Anybody in the market for a gaming machine who missed last Rick's Acer deal last week might be interested in this one.

The top-end member of Dell's new G-series gaming laptops, the G7, is already on sale at Best Buy for $880 -- a $200 discount, as spotted by Slickdeals.net. It's a little more than the Acer in price, and a lot more in processing and graphics horsepower.

Light-up keyboard and touchpad in red and blue? Check! Big grills in the front and back for ventilation? Check! Game-ready graphics thanks to an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU? Yes, sir. Big 256GB solid-state drive? You betcha.

It sacrifices the 4K display and super-thin chassis of some gaming laptops for better specs, but you'll pay a whole heap more for those niceties. This is a legit portable gaming rig at a great price.

Here's the full specs:

Eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H



15.6-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel display



8GB DDR4



256GB SSD



GTX 1060 6GB Max Q GDDR5



Windows 10

