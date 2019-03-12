Gaming deals: Titanfall 2 for $5, Red Dead Redemption for $10, GTA V for $20 and more

Rockstar Games

Yesterday, we highlighted some great gaming deals -- most of which are still available. Today, we're adding Grand Theft Auto 5 to the list. If you've been holding out on that title, it's down to $20 at Best Buy.

Other deals that remain available as of Tuesday morning:

Grand Theft Auto V for $20: Yes, this game has been around forever. But the online expansions keep things fresh.

Titanfall 2 for $5 to $7: This fun mech shooter -- a prequel of sorts to Apex Legends -- is again deeply discounted.

Call of Duty WWII for $10: The PS4 version of this World War II shooter is currently discounted at Walmart. (The Xbox version is back to $30.)

Red Dead Redemption for $10 to $11: The Xbox One-enhanced version of the original open world Western is on sale at Amazon and Walmart.

$20 off Red Dead Redemption 2: One of 2018's top games is 33 percent off.

Nintendo's "Mario Day" sale: Get a Switch with one of five Mario games for $30 off; $20 discounts on the digital versions of those same Mario games are available (now through March 16, though many retailers appear to be sold out now).

Updated March 12: GTA V deal added; drop Xbox version of Call of Duty WWII because it's no longer discounted.

Originally published March 11.

Grand Theft Auto V for $20

It's hard to believe most gamers don't yet own this 2013 open world classic from Rockstar Games. But hey -- some people have never seen Star Wars either. Yes, you can still play through the amazing single-player story, but this "Premium Online Edition" includes a million bucks of in-game currency to jumpstart the online experience, which is always growing and changing with modes like Smugglers' Run and the Doomsday Heist. All for $20 -- about $10 off what you'd normally pay at Best Buy (albeit only about a buck less than Amazon's usual price).

Titanfall 2 for $5 to $7

Why should you care about this 2016 mech shooter? Well, it's (1) really fun and (2) set in the same universe as the new free-to-play multiplayer smash hit Apex Legends. Unlike Apex, this one is a solo campaign. My only complaint was that the game was a tad short -- but at this price, that's not even a quibble. For whatever reason, the PS4 version seems to go for $7, It's $5 for the Xbox One.

Call of Duty WWII for $10

Walmart is discounting the 2017 entry into the Call of Duty series down to just $10. GameSpot awarded this one a 9 out of 10, and it scored a 73 out of 100 on Metacritic -- but both of those were judged against a $60 purchase price. (Update, March 12: Dropped the Xbox version from this list because the price jumped back to $30.)

Red Dead Redemption for $10 to $11

Red Dead Redemption 2 (see below) was released last year to nearly universal praise. But that game is actually a prequel to this 2010 original, which is an amazing open-world Western, too. The Xbox 360 version of that game was rolled into a "Game of the Year" edition a year later with nice graphical enhancements for the Xbox One. (Sorry, PS4 owners -- no backwards compatibility bites, sometimes.) It's $10 at Amazon and Best Buy, $11 at Walmart.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $40

2018 game of the year awards were largely a toss-up between RDR2 and God of War. And while this game can descend into plodding repetition, it's still mesmerizing fans with its deep single-player game and evolving (if controversial) multiplayer. This one will set you back $40, but that's one third off the list price for a game that's not even five months old.

Read more: Red Dead Redemption 2 review

Editors' note: Both Red Dead Redemption games are published by Take Two Interactive. That company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, is currently serving as interim chairman of the board of CBS, CNET's parent company.