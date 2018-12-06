Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey gameplay revealed at Game Awards 2018

CNET screenshot

Ready to play out the origin of humankind? During the 2018 Game Awards, the first gameplay clips for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey were revealed, showing the first few hints of the prehistoric trek through time that's been teased off and on since 2015.

The studio making the game, Panache, was started by Patrice Désilets, who is best known for his role in creating the Assassin's Creed franchise.

You can watch the rest of the Game Awards' new trailers, reveals and winners right here, or see the trailer below.