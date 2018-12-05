Game Awards 2018: How to watch all the new game reveals live

The Game Awards

There's a tension in the air at most award shows -- but the annual Game Awards are a bit different. Sure, there's still a lot of anticipation over who is going to win game of the year, but the real excitement takes place between the awards: trailers, announcements and DLC reveals.

It's like a mini-E3 with a red carpet, and it's quickly becoming one of the biggest nights of the year in game announcements. It's where we first saw games like Bayonetta 3 and SoulCalibur VI, and got one of our best early looks at Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.

Here's how to make sure you don't miss the announcements or the awards.

Know when to watch

The Game Awards start at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 6. If you happen to live on the other side of the planet, the show will start on Friday morning sometime between 1:30 a.m. (GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (GMT+11).

Check the Game Awards website to find your local timezone.

Know where to watch

OK, you know when you need to tune in -- but how do you turn in? That part is easy: The Game Awards will be available to watch for free on almost every major social platform and gaming network, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live, Twitch, Mixer, Caffeine, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox Live and more.

In addition to those streams, you'll find the show on GameSpot. It'll also be streaming on region-specific platforms around the world. You can see the full list on the Game Awards' how to watch page.

Know what trailers to expect

New game announcements and trailers are easily half the draw for the awards show -- and we already know a few big ones are coming. Ubisoft has already announced that it will be showing off something new from the Far Cry franchise at the event, and the official Game Awards Twitter account has said that it will be hosting an exclusive new look at Anthem during the show.

There's also buzz on the web that we might see a Crash Team Racing remake, more details on Death Stranding and more. There's even an off chance we might hear more about that open-world Harry Potter game that was allegedly leaked earlier this year.

On top of those promises, a handful of publishers have very directly hinted their own announcements. Nintendo has been talking up the Game Awards as a pre-game to the release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, implying it may tease the game's first DLC during the show. Similarly, Obsidian has made it clear that it's gearing up to announce a new RPG, and Epic's Donald Mustard will be on site with a mysterious Fortnite announcement.

According to Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, there will be at least 10 brand-new game reveals in all, not including new trailers for previously announced games or DLC announcements. That's a lot of news to look forward to.

Know the nominees

There are a ton of awards being handed out in a staggering array of categories -- this list doesn't include everything, but here are the biggest ones.

Game of the Year

Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best Game Direction

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Art Direction

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score/Music

Celeste

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Independent Game

Celeste

Dead Cells

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Best Mobile Game

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PUBG MOBILE

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Role Playing Game

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

The Banner Saga 3

BATTLETECH

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves

Best Student Game

Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge

Best Debut Indie Game