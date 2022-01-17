Celebrate Galentine's Day with these gifts for your besties

Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love anymore. Galentine's Day started as an amusing joke in a 2010 Parks and Recreation episode, but in the 12 years since, it's become a real thing -- and a great excuse to gift your gal pals and celebrate female friendship. Send a little treat, or pick something bigger to give, but however you gift, it's all about sharing the holiday with friends.

Peruse our handy Galentine's Day gift guide for suggestions at every price point, for all types of gals. For that special bestie, perhaps gold heart studs are in order. For more casual pals, lower-priced items like chocolate bars or Wild Fable sunglasses might be more practical. Sending a gift like personalized stationery is a great way to let a long-distance friend know you care, and it's also fun to celebrate a girls' night out in-person -- lipgloss is great for that! If you've got a friend who could use a pick-me-up, we found an inspirational candle. And your sensible pal would probably love a new winter beanie. Your skincare-obsessed bestie would go nuts for a subscription box, and your whimsical friend would love a fun animal vase. Check out our shopping suggestions and plan a great Galentine's Day.

Maison Miru Flat-backed "nap earrings" are a revelation -- no more poking! They're comfy to sleep in because the posts don't stick out. Gift your best pal a pair from Maison Miru and she'll wear them 24/7. And these gold hearts are so sweet, you should probably get yourself a matching set.

Erin Condren There are 20 flat cards, 20 envelopes, and 20 gold seals included in this custom stationery set from Erin Condren. Choose the card color, envelope color, and of course, add your gal pal's name. She'll love the personalized, bold tiger print -- it's great energy to bring to 2022.

Good Sam Help support small farms while you and your bestie nibble on healthy, vegan chocolate with this pack of treats from Good Sam. The sampler includes one bar of each: dark chocolate mint, dark chocolate, dark chocolate salted caramel, and dark chocolate sea salt nibs. The organic bars contain 55% cacao.

Fenty Beauty This is the perfect lip set for the friend who loves makeup. Fenty's Glossy Posse includes three mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers, plus a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream. So in theory, you could break it up and share with three friends -- and keep the Gloss Bomb for yourself. In theory.

Etsy These colorful vases are so cheerful. What could be a better piece of home (or Zoom) decor than an animal blowing bubble gum? Choose from one of five clothed critters (deer, zebra, polar bear, rabbit, or panda) and send some fun your friend's way. All they need to add is the flowers.

Madewell Send a cute, useful gift to your friend this Valentine's Day: a warm beanie. Madewell's chunky cuffed beanie is on-trend and the Muted Shell color is a subtle pink, hinting at the February holiday. (It's also available in cream.) She'll think of you every time she heads out into the cold.

Glossybox Glossybox is a subscription box for skincare products and makeup, and it's so easy to gift. Simply order online and the company will ship three (or one, six, or 12) monthly boxes directly to your pal. Each box contains a mix of fun products for her to try; cleanser, toothpaste, moisturizer, lip gloss… the possibilities are endless.

Bloomingdale's This pretty pink candle delivers a pick-me-up. Candier's You're Doing Great, Babe candle isn't just a delightful lavender sandalwood scent, it's also an inspirational message. "Take some time for yourself," the candle reminds your friend, along with other wise words. Because she deserves a little pampering, and some positivity this Valentine's Day.

Wild Fable Pink sunnies are a fun, affordable to show your friend you're thinking of her on Valentine's Day. And this Wild Fable pair is from Target, which means they're a convenient purchase. The UV protection and green-tinted lenses add substance and style to her accessory collection.