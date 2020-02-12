Galaxy Z Flip phone vs. Galaxy Fold: How do Samsung's two foldable phones compare?

Samsung is doubling down on the foldable phone trend with the new Galaxy Z Flip, announced on Tuesday at its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. Though positioned to go against the foldable Motorola Razr, which has a similar design and is available now for $1,499, the Z Flip itself marks Samsung's commitment to the foldable phone trend, which began when the company announced the Galaxy Fold in February last year.
Both phones use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung claims both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking, which mimics the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use. (When CNET tested this claim in October, however, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds.) But unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It will be available Feb. 14 for $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.
For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below. And for more information on the other devices Samsung unveiled today, read everything the company announced at Unpacked here.
Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold
|
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|Display size, resolution
|Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels
|Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,152x1,536-pixels / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 1,680x720-pixels
|Pixel density
|425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external)
|362ppi (internal)
|Dimensions (Inches)
|Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in
|Folded: 6.3 x 2.5 x 0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm
|Folded: 62.8 x 161 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9 x 161 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.46 oz; 183g
|9.7 oz; 276g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth
|Video capture
|4K (HDR 10 Plus)
|4K (HDR 10 Plus)
|Processor
|64-bit octa-core
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|256GB
|512GB
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Expandable storage
|TBD
|No
|Battery
|3,300 mAh
|4,380 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side
|Power button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Special features
|Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging
|Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,380
|$1,980
|Price (GBP)
|£1,300
|£2,000
|Price (AUD)
|TBA (about AU$2,500 converted)
|AU$2,950
