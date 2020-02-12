CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Z Flip phone vs. Galaxy Fold: How do Samsung's two foldable phones compare?

Comparing Samsung's two foldable phones, spec by spec.

Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip on Tuesday at Unpacked.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung is doubling down on the foldable phone trend with the new Galaxy Z Flip, announced on Tuesday at its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. Though positioned to go against the foldable Motorola Razr, which has a similar design and is available now for $1,499, the Z Flip itself marks Samsung's commitment to the foldable phone trend, which began when the company announced the Galaxy Fold in February last year.

Both phones use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung claims both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking, which mimics the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use. (When CNET tested this claim in October, however, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds.) But unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It will be available Feb. 14 for $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.

For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below. And for more information on the other devices Samsung unveiled today, read everything the company announced at Unpacked here.  

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold


 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Fold
Display size, resolution Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,152x1,536-pixels / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 1,680x720-pixels
Pixel density 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 362ppi (internal)
Dimensions (Inches) Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in Folded: 6.3 x 2.5 x 0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm Folded: 62.8 x 161 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9 x 161 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.46 oz; 183g 9.7 oz; 276g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth
Video capture 4K (HDR 10 Plus) 4K (HDR 10 Plus)
Processor 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage 256GB 512GB
RAM 8GB 12GB
Expandable storage TBD No
Battery 3,300 mAh 4,380 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Power button
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No
Special features Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
Price off-contract (USD) $1,380 $1,980
Price (GBP) £1,300 £2,000
Price (AUD) TBA (about AU$2,500 converted) AU$2,950
