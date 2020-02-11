Galaxy Z Flip phone: 6.7-inch foldable display, available Feb. 14 for $1,380

Samsung

Announced today during it's Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, the Galaxy Z Flip marks Samsung's second foldable phone and commitment to a burgeoning trend in phone design. The phone follows the company's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, which was announced on February 2019, but it is more poised to compete against the Motorola Razr, a $1,500 device that has a similar, clamshell body. The Z Flip will be available Feb. 14 and will cost $1,380.

Unlike the the Galaxy Fold, which opens and closes like a book and has a 7.3-inch display, the Z Flip folds on a horizontal axis and features a 6.7-inch display. Its outer "shell" has a smaller secondary display that users will be able to view notifications. The phone also features two 12-megapixel rear cameras for ultra-wide and wide-angle shots, and a front-facing 10-megapixel camera. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor and a 3,300mAh battery.

Foldable phones are poised to transform the tech industry over the next five years, along with 5G. In addition to Samsung and Motorola, other phone makers have either announced foldable phones or are rumored to have one in the works. These foldable phones will just hint at what's to come, as the devices become thinner, do a better job of managing battery life and let mobile apps take advantage of different display sizes. All of this will develop with the help of Google too, which has committed to providing Android support for foldable designs. (Given some of its recent patent filings, it may even release a foldable phone of its own.)

For more information on the other devices Samsung announced, read CNET's full coverage of Unpacked here.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.