Galaxy Z Flip leak may spill details on foldable phone's hinge

Evan Blass

As we get closer to Samsung's Feb. 11 Unpacked event, rumors and leaks continue to swirl around the company's upcoming foldable flip phone, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip. We've known since last year foldable clamshell design was coming, but a new rumor appears to offer details on the phone's hinge.

"It will have special fibres inside the hinges to prevent dust from entering, the hinges would even have dual stops, at 90° and 180° enabling stuff like Hands Free (Duo) Video Calling," mobile leaker Ishan Agarwal tweeted Thursday, along with more renders of the phone.

In another tweet, Agarwal reiterated previous rumors we've heard that the phone may have a cover display that will let you check calls, time, battery and possibly other notifications.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

If accurate, adding special fibers inside the hinge could be an attempt by Samsung to avoid issues that plagued early units of the company's Galaxy Fold. Samsung delayed the release of the Fold last year after screens on some review phones malfunctioned. Samsung made changes to the phone's design -- including reinforcements to the hinge to help keep dust and particles out -- before releasing the Fold in September.

The Galaxy Z Flip, which is rumored go on sale Feb. 14 for $1,400, is expected to be revealed during Unpacked alongside the company's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S20. Here's how to watch Unpacked when it kicks off on Feb. 11.