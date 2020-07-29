Galaxy Z Flip 5G specs vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Moto Razr vs. Z Flip: Which foldable phone has the best specs?

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung is gearing up for the August release of its Galaxy Z Flip 5G, an upgraded version of its inaugural clamshell phone that sold out within days of its release.

At $1,450 (about £1,120 or AU$2,020), the Galaxy Z Flip 5G costs $70 more than the original Galaxy Z Flip, which was released in the US in February. For that extra cost, you get 5G capabilities and Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (as opposed to 2019's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor). In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first Samsung phone to feature that CPU, which promises to enable faster Wi-Fi download speeds, render graphics faster and help batteries last longer.

Samsung's latest phone will join a tiny but growing collection of foldable phones including the Galaxy Fold and the Razr. In February, Motorola launched a revamped version of its iconic Razr phone for $1,500. And in 2019, Samsung launched its Galaxy Fold. The Fold, which costs nearly $2,000, opens up like a book, unlike the Razr and the Z Flip. This pricier, larger, and heavier Samsung foldable also comes with a significantly larger battery and a more extensive camera setup.

For a full comparison, take a look at CNET's specs chart below. And you can check our our run-down of the upcoming foldables we're expecting from Samsung.