Galaxy Watch Active tracks blood pressure and is more focused on your health

Samsung announced a new line of fitness wearables at its Unpacked event in San Francisco; the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and the Galaxy Fit and Fit E sports bands. Like the Gear Sport smartwatch which Samsung released in 2017, the new Galaxy Active puts fitness features at the forefront and will soon be able to monitor blood pressure. But unlike its predecessors it lacks the signature rotating bezel which was a staple of previous Galaxy smartwatches.

The new Galaxy Fit and Fit E are similar in design and function to the Gear Fit2 Pro bands, with a rectangular screen that curves around the band. Samsung inadvertently leaked the watch, bands and earbuds in an update to the company's Galaxy Wearable app the week before the Feb. 20 event and have been making their rounds online.

Design and UI

The Galaxy Watch Active looks like a slimmed-down version of last year's Galaxy Watch -- just without the rotating aluminum bezel. It has two buttons on the side, and a thin metallic frame that comes in four different metal finishes: Black, silver, rose gold and sea green with swappable rubber bands.

It has a slightly smaller footprint than previous Galaxy smartwatches with a 40mm watch face. The color 1.1-inch (28mm) always-on display has a 360x360-pixel resolution. Like previous Galaxy smartwatches, the Active runs Samsung's own Tizen-based wearable operating system 4.0 that's compatible with both Android and IOS devices.

The Galaxy Fit comes in black and silver finishes and has full-color AMOLED display. The Fit E is smaller and comes in black, white and yellow. Both run a stripped-down version of Samsung's wearable operating system.

Health and fitness features

The Galaxy Watch Active comes loaded with health and fitness tools to help you take charge of your wellbeing. It's the first Samsung wearable with the ability to monitor blood pressure, a feature that will be in beta shortly after launch. Starting March 15, you'll be able to download Samsung's My BP Lab App which was developed in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to track blood pressure.

The Active has 39 different types of exercise ranging from outdoor activities to gym routines. It can automatically detect certain activities such as cycling, running and swimming without the need to start them manually from the workout app. It also lets you install third-party apps such as Strava and Under Armour to track activity. Or you can download Spotify and other music apps to add some beats to your sweat sessions.

The Galaxy Fit and Fit E have a similar automatic workout detection for up to 90 different activities.

The Watch Active, Fit and Fit E have a 5 ATM rating so you can safely take them for a dip in the pool or ocean and theoretically submerge them up to 50 meters (165 feet). But they shouldn't be used for scuba diving.

Like previous Galaxy wearables, the Watch Active and the Fit have optical heart rate sensors on the back used for calculating calories and continuous monitoring heart-rate during exercise. Both devices can also use the heart-rate monitor to keep tabs on stress levels and include breathing exercises. You can even wear them to bed to track both the quality and duration of your slumber.

Under the hood



Processor and battery

The Galaxy Watch Active has a dual-core 9110 Exynos chipset with 4GB of onboard storage, 728MB of RAM and a 230-mAh battery. The Galaxy Fit has a 120-mAh battery, which Samsung says can last up to a week on a charge.

Other features

The new wearables are Wi-Fi only and need to be paired with a phone (Android or iOS). They include Samsung Pay for mobile payments with NFC (not MST technology) which means they'll only work on NFC-enabled credit card terminals. The Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch were also NFC-only, but the previous Gear S3 and Samsung's smartphones were equipped with MST technology allowing you to use them with any regular credit card terminal with a magnetic strip.

The Watch Active will be able to charge wirelessly on the back of the new Galaxy S10.

Price and availability

Perhaps one of the most impressive Galaxy Watch Active features is the $200 price tag. That's about $100 cheaper than the Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch were at launch, neither of which monitored blood pressure. The cheapest Apple Watch (the Series 3 from 2017) retails for about $279 in the Apple store.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be available for preorder starting Feb. 21 and will ship March 8. If you preorder the Watch you'll receive a free wireless charging pad with your purchase.

The Galaxy Fit is $99, but it won't be available until this spring.

This story is still in development, so please check back in with us for more details.