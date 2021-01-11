Samsung Galaxy S21 colors look really pretty in leaked photos

Evan Blass

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 looks like it'll be available in violet, pink and white, as well as the more traditional gray and black finish, according to product leaks ahead of the Unpacked event. Tipster Evan Blass and German tech publication Winfuture have leaked multiple images of the new devices and its possible new colors.

In addition to the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus could be available in silver, black and violet, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra could come in black and silver. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are set to debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on Jan. 14 -- the last day of CES 2021 -- which will livestream at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. PT that day. Here's how to watch the event live. The South Korean company's event theme is "Welcome to Everyday Epic."

The new phones are scheduled as follow-ons to the S20 phones, which Samsung released last year to accommodate multiple budgets. Rumors were circulating as early as November that the tech giant was already mass-producing the Galaxy S21.

