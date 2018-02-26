Unless your company is Samsung, it can be hard to grab any real attention at the world's largest mobile industry trade show known as MWC 2018. Samsung's habit of debuting its marquee phone, this year known as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, to much fanfare has a tendency to take up most of the tech headlines during the show's week long running.
But every so often, another company does steal the spotlight. Nokia did it last year with its relaunch of the beloved 3310 phone. And it managed to do it again this year by launching another reboot of its banana-shaped 8110 phone and the 8 Sirocco, the latter of which serves as the company's high-end flagship.
The 8 Sirocco is a sleek phone with a stainless-steel frame, a glass back and thin bezels. It runs the lighter Android One OS and is equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, a waterproof design and dual rear cameras.
To see how the 8 Sirocco stacks up against the new Galaxy phone spec-by-spec, check out the chart below. And for more information, be sure to read CNET's Nokia 8 Sirocco hands-on.
Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. Nokia 8 Sirocco
|
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Nokia 8 Sirocco
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|570ppi
|534ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|5.55x2.87x0.30 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|140.93x72.97x7.5 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.75 oz; 163g
|TBD
|Mobile software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo One
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel telephoto
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|TBD
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (2.36 GHz + 1.9GHz)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 400GB
|256GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,260mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|TBD
|Special features
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Water-resistant (IP67); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|Varies: $720-$800
|About $925
|Price (GBP)
|£739
|About £660
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$1,199
Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.
MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.
Mobile World Congress 2018
-
reading•Galaxy S9 vs. Nokia 8 Sirocco specs: The two flashiest phones at MWC 2018
-
Feb 27•SikurPhone packs built-in 'hack-proof' cryptocurrency wallet
-
Feb 27•The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune
-
Feb 27•An iPhone X clone called the S9 spotted at MWC
-
Feb 27•You've never seen a phone camera like Vivo's Apex concept
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.