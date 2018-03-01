AT&T is offering some pretty decent incentives if you're looking to get a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus.
Starting Friday, preorder Samsung's latest flagship phones and you'll receive bill credit worth $150 from AT&T. There is a caveat though: You'll need to bring in a new line from a competitor to get the credit, meaning existing AT&T users will miss out on this deal.
On top of that, you can receive up to $350 of credit if you trade in your previous phone. Not all phones are equal, of course. Here's the guaranteed minimum when trading in certain models:
- $350: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus or Note 8; Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus or iPhone X; LG V30; Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL
- $300: Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Plus
- $200: Any other phone with a value of at least $20
AT&T isn't the only place offering deals with the Galaxy S9 family. Retailer Best Buy is offering $100 off when you preorder, and customers can combine that with a $350 trade-in offer as well. Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $450 in discounts, which includes a $250 prepaid Visa card.
In general, the S9 retails for about $720 and the Galaxy S9 Plus starts at $840, depending on where you buy it. Such discounts can mean saving a notable amount of money for the premium phones. For more, read CNET's breakdown of US pricing for the Galaxy S9.
