Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL

Samsung finally took the wraps off its two new flagships, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. They feature many expected upgrades, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and Google's Android 8.0 Oreo software.
But the phones also pack a few unexpected things that once started out as only rumors. The Galaxy S9 Plus, for example, now has a second 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. Samsung also preloaded the devices with its own version of Apple's animoji and the company added a new, vibrant lilac color option. They go on sale starting March 16 with preorders beginning March 2.
Of course, the Galaxy phones are competing in a highly saturated market. They'll have to go against Apple's top-tier phone, the iPhone X, which also boasts superb dual rear-cameras. The Pixel 2 XL is a formidable Android phone too, with perks from Google like unlimited cloud storage and Google Lens.
To see how these phones lineup spec-to-spec, check out the chart below. And for more information, check out CNET's Galaxy S9 hands-on.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus vs. iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL
|
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|Apple iPhone X
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|570ppi
|529ppi
|458ppi
|538ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|6.22x2.91x0.33 in
|5.7x2.79x0.30 in
|6.2x3.0x0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|158.1x73.8x8.5 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|157.9x76.7x7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.75 oz; 163g
|6.66 oz; 189g
|6.14 oz; 174 g
|6.17 oz; 175 g
|Mobile software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|iOS 11
|Android 8 Oreo
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Unlisted
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 400GB
|Up to 400GB
|None
|None
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,500mAh
|Unlisted
|3,520mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back
|None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera)
|Back
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Special features
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Water resistant (IP67), wireless charging, Face ID
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|Varies: $840-$930 (64GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB)
|$849 (64GB), $949 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£739
|£869
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB)
|£799 (64GB), £899 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU $1,349 (64GB), AU$1,499 (256GB)
|AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB)
|AU$1,399 (64GB), AU$1,549 (128GB)
Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.
MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.
reading
